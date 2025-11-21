Getty/GOAL
Will Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac & Wrexham listen to January transfer advice? Phil Parkinson delivers update on plans for winter window
Record spend: Wrexham invested £30m-plus in summer window
More than £30 million ($39m) was invested in fresh faces at SToK Racecourse ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. On the back of three successive promotions, another overhaul of Parkinson’s squad was required in order to have it ready for life in the second tier.
Not every deal done has been a resounding success, despite bringing plenty of Premier League pedigree to North Wales. It was, however, always going to be tricky bedding in 13 new arrivals and getting them to hit the ground running.
Transfer plans: What Wrexham have in store for January
With consistency having been an issue at times, there have been calls for Wrexham to strengthen again when another market opens for business on January 1. Parkinson, though, is now seeking stability and continuity.
Quizzed on his transfer plans, Wrexham’s manager told BBC Sport: “We'll monitor the injury situation, but we made a lot of changes in the summer and I feel we're only just getting a settled feel in the building. We won't be making too many changes in the January window. We want to continue to work with the players we've got. When you bring in 13 players, that's a big turnaround.”
EFL pundit tips Wrexham to splash the cash
Former EFL player turned pundit Don Goodman is among those to have advised Wrexham to ask Reynolds and Mac for more money early in 2026. He has told JeffBet: “What you are seeing at the minute is loads of teams that are evenly matched and that gives a real opportunity. And it could be that Wrexham might not get a better opportunity. So, with that in mind, I think there probably will be money available in January, if necessary.
“If they go and spend money in January, I would expect it to be quality over quantity. I would expect maybe it would be a couple of players brought in that would go straight into the starting 11 and improve them rather than players brought in for the squad.
“When I look at that table, they are one of four teams, from 11th to 14th, on 21 points, which is four points off a play-off spot. I would expect them to have a real go, and spend some money in January. I don't know whether financial fair play will kick in and play a part so they'll have to really be careful and get some out before getting some in. But I would expect them to have a go.”
Parkinson is aware of what is being said by others, but that does not mean that he has to listen. He has done things his way at Wrexham since taking the reins in 2021 - enjoying a historic run of success in the process.
He added when asked again if he could look to heed Goodman’s advice and dip into the transfer market for quality over quantity: “I don't think we'll need a lot. We're always looking and, of course, you never rest on your laurels as a manager or as a group of staff, but equally, I don't want to disrupt the group too much.”
Another promotion push? Next up for Wrexham
Reynolds and Mac have always been prepared to dig into their pockets if Parkinson feels the need to bolster his ranks. Record revenue has been generated by the Red Dragons, and that is helping to further enhance any recruitment budgets.
Wrexham are, however, in a relatively comfortable position at present. With Parkinson welcoming players back from injury and fresh faces feeling more settled in new surroundings, another promotion push cannot be ruled out. A return to Championship action after the November international break will be made when taking on Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday.
