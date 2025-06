Ryan Gravenberch picked a Liverpool team-mate as his ideal Ballon d'Or winner, while also sharing thoughts on Jeremie Frimpong's arrival at the club.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Gravenberch backs Salah for Ballon d'Or

Both players shone in Liverpool's title-winning season

Shared thoughts on arrival of Dutch colleague Frimpong Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱