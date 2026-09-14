Ryan Giggs tips Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to reach Paul Scholes' incredible level

Mainoo started the match and played the entire 90 minutes as Man United suffered a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Man City at Old Trafford on Sunday. Despite the negative result, Giggs was thoroughly impressed by the midfielder's resilience.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, Giggs analysed the performance and praised the youngster's specific physical traits. "It’s not pace, it’s acceleration," Giggs noted. "So, he’s not quick-quick, but he has got that acceleration, and he’s, you know, strong physically. He’s a very, very good player."