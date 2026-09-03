Russian roulette! Dynamo dump Brazilian duo after bizarre medical test drama

Dynamo Moscow have cancelled the transfers of Botafogo forward Matheus Martins and Flamengo winger Gonzalo Plata after rejecting both players during their medical examinations. The two stars had already arrived in Russia over the weekend, posing with club scarves at the airport before the sudden reversal.

The collapsed move for Martins was valued at 7 million euros up front plus 1 million euros in bonuses. Plata's transfer was set to earn Flamengo 60 million reals up front alongside 12 million reals in potential add-ons.

The decision has caused widespread anger in Rio de Janeiro, with both Botafogo and Flamengo now promising to take legal action against the Russian club.