England v Belgium - UEFA Women's Nations League 2024/25 Grp A3 MD3Getty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'I'd like to give rugby a go!' - Lionesses star Mary Earps jokes she'd 'like to take someone out for sure' after dropping in to watch England in Women's Six Nations

M. EarpsEnglandParis Saint GermainDivision 1

Lionesses and Paris Saint-Germain star Mary Earps dropped in to watch England Rugby team win Women’s Six Nations grand slam.

  • Earps saw England win the Women's Six Nations
  • Joked about ditching football to try out Rugby
  • Goalkeeper will face Paris FC in PSG's next match
