Ruben Amorim urged to give Paul Pogba a trial at Man Utd as Rio Ferdinand suggests UK rapper Stormzy will already be working on a repeat of iconic 2016 transfer announcement video

Ruben Amorim has been urged to give Paul Pogba a trial at Manchester United, with the midfielder a free agent after terminating his Juventus contract.