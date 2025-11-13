'Where have they improved?' - Ruben Amorim brutally told Red Devils are no better as ex-Chelsea star delivers savage verdict on Red Devils

Those doubts came roaring back when Hasselbaink, speaking on Sky Sports News, bluntly rejected the suggestion that United are moving forward.

"I don’t think they have improved, I’m sorry," he began. "Where, where have they improved? They have not scored more goals, they have not had less goals against, they have not won any trophies. Yes, they have been in a final in Europe but lost against a poor side – Tottenham were a poor side last year. He has got a lot of work to do, a lot of work. I don’t think they are creative enough, not like they used to be."

It’s not as if United haven’t backed their manager. The club spent more than £200 million ($264m) last summer, bringing in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and goalkeeper Senne Lammens in an attempt to erase memories of their disastrous 2024/25 campaign. They finished 15th in the Premier League, racked up just 42 points, the lowest tally since their relegation in 1974, and a defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final killed all hopes of a European campaign in 2025/26. Amorim has amassed 21 wins, 14 draws and 19 losses in 54 matches, numbers that suit a mid-table club but not a Premier League giant with significant financial muscle.

