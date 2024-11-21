Ruben Amorim told worrying amount of time it'll take him to embed his own style at Man Utd ahead of opening game in charge - with new boss 'stunned' by poor performances in first training sessions
Ruben Amorim has been warned that he won't find it easy to embed his style at Manchester United ahead of his opening game in charge against Ipswich.
- Amorim has started working at Carrington
- "Stunned" by the lack of intensity from his players
- Rene Meulensteen believes change will take time