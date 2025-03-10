Ruben Amorim is right: Man Utd desperately 'need more Brunos' - unrelenting Fernandes deserves legendary status for carrying the club through crisis period

The Portuguese playmaker continues to lead by example at Old Trafford, and deserves far more respect for his influence

"I see fans at matches and they're singing for Bruno [Fernandes]. I see these boys, I think you're f*cking imposters!" Roy Keane angrily declared in an explosive debate with Ian Wright about the current Manchester United captain last month on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet. "Talent is not enough! You keep going back to talent - Bruno's a talented player, but it's not enough! Leadership to me is about action."

As Keane got more and more animated, Wright refused to back down, and pointed out an undeniable fact: "If Bruno's not there, United are in the relegation battle." Fernandes is certainly a divisive character, and a frustrating player to watch at the best of times, but Keane was completely wrong to question his application levels.

Fernandes is driven by the same unrelenting passion that made Keane an icon during his 12-year stay at Old Trafford; he gives everything for the badge and demands the highest standards from himself and all those around him. That's why the fans sing for Fernandes.

The last five years have been utterly miserable for United, and they are destined to hit a new low this season, but the situation would have been even more bleak were it not for the constant presence of Fernandes. He has carried the club on his back through the darkest period in its entire history, displaying unconditional loyalty and remarkable courage in the face of adversity.

The Red Devils owe a debt of gratitude to Fernandes, and Keane owes him an apology. It makes absolutely no sense to target Fernandes when all the evidence points to him being the only United player worthy of legendary status in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.