'We lose our minds' - Ruben Amorim fearing Athletic Club comeback despite Man Utd's comfortable Europa League semi-final lead as Red Devils boss starkly admits club would be 'the worst team in Premier League history with a European title'
Ruben Amorim fears Athletic Club could make a comeback in the Europa League semi-finals despite Manchester United's 3-0 aggregate lead.
- Man Utd carry a 3-0 advantage
- Amorim still not confident ahead of the second leg
- Criticised league form since his arrival