Ruben Amorim & Enzo Maresca, watch out! Oliver Glasner being eyed by 'big clubs' as Crystal Palace manager amid links with Man Utd & Chelsea jobs
Amorim and Maresca under scrutiny
Before the international break, Amorim found himself in dangerous waters after a bruising defeat to Brentford left him on thin ice. A sensational October, however, brought some stability, with a string of impressive performances restoring faith among fans and the United hierarchy. At Stamford Bridge, Maresca’s has fared better but nothing extraordinary. Chelsea’s erratic form has supporters scratching their heads, and the latest 2-2 Champions League draw against Qarabag is another glaring example of inconsistency. This is where Glasner’s name has emerged and bookmakers already view him as a strong contender should either United or Chelsea opt for change.
Palace’s miracle worker
Glasner led Palace to FA Cup glory, and if not for a UEFA ruling, the Eagles would have been strutting their stuff in this season’s Europa League. His success was officially recognised when he was named Austria’s Coach of the Year at the Sporthilfe Gala. Despite the growing noise around him, Glasner remains a picture of composure. When asked about the speculation linking him with United, he offered a typically grounded response.
"As I said, I try to keep it at bay, whether I'm successful or unsuccessful, partly for self-protection," he replied. "A few years ago, I got into the habit of living in the here and now and enjoying it. It's simply better when you don't lose 19 games than when you don't win 19. Then the atmosphere at the training ground in the morning is simply better; everything is easier. I'm no less ambitious, no less demanding, and just as annoyed when we lose, like now. Even if it was the first defeat in six months: I'm one of the worst losers in the world, and I'm still annoyed about it today."
Behind closed doors, Glasner’s conversations with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish are described as constant and constructive. The manager made it clear that his ambition is to continue building something meaningful in London, but only if both sides share the same vision.
"We are talking almost every day," the 51-year-old Glasner said. "It is not that I need conditions or I want something, Crystal Palace wants to be successful, to continue this pathway and not just the last 18 months. What we are always discussing is how can we have the best chance to continue this pathway?
"Oliver Glasner does not have the final solution and Steve Parish doesn't have (it), but we discuss about it, what is possible, what we can do. Working together and having a relationship together just makes sense if you have the same goals, the same vision, because otherwise you can't be successful. Wherever it is, in any company, if two leaders have different visions, then you go separate ways and you can't achieve your goal, and that is what we are talking about. If we can find the same pathway, the same goal - not for Oliver Glasner, (but) for Crystal Palace - then we will end the talks, and if we don't find (it) we will also end the talks."
Hamann sent out a warning to Maresca & Amorim
Hamann believes it’s only a matter of time before the top clubs make their move. In an interview with footballblog.co.uk, praising Glasner’s achievements, he said: "He won the FA Cup, and he won the Community Shield. He beat Liverpool three times in a row and yeah, he's doing wonderful things. In the last two summers, they lost Olise to Bayern and Eze to Arsenal. That's two of their best players and he's still winning games.
"I also think the way he handled the Guehi situation in the summer was exceptional. I thought this season it'll be a long season for Palace. I thought they might be struggling, they're going well again and if a manager does well over 18 months, I’m sure clubs will take a look."
Then talking about the interest from United, Hamann added: "Because he's done a brilliant job since he came to the Premier League, I'm sure the likes of Chelsea and United will have him on their radar at the moment. Having said that, things seem to have settled down a bit in Manchester, and also at Chelsea. But he's certainly a manager who, when a big job does become available, he's one of the first ones on the list."
Crucial November for Man Utd & Chelsea
United face a brutal stretch, beginning with an away trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday before returning from the international break to tackle Everton and Glasner’s own Crystal Palace. Chelsea’s fixture list looks even more perilous as Wolves, Burnley, Barcelona, and Arsenal await. Glasner’s work in South London has turned him into one of football’s most respected modern managers. And if he continues this remarkable run, the Premier League’s powerhouses may soon find themselves fighting for his signature.
