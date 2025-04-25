'I don't think you could do much worse than Ruben Amorim!' - Ben Foster claims relegated Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy would have done a better job at Manchester United than former Sporting CP boss Manchester United R. van Nistelrooy Leicester R. Amorim Premier League

Former goalkeeper Ben Foster believes that Ruud van Nistelrooy would have done a better job at Manchester United than Ruben Amorim.