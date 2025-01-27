Ruben Amorim admits he's 'trying to find the best position' for Alejandro Garnacho and issues update on winger's Man Utd future amid Chelsea transfer talk
Ruben Amorim claimed that he is trying his best to fit Alejandro Garnacho into his Manchester United system amid his transfer links to Chelsea.
- Amorim working to find best position for Garnacho
- Argentine linked with a move to Chelsea
- Started in Man Utd's win over Fulham