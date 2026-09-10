Rowe: "Here’s what Lookman told me about Atalanta". The response to Fenucci

At Atalanta, it is the day of Jonathan Rowe's unveiling press conference. The latest summer signing in the Nerazzurri's transfer window, as reported by Ansa, also offered an indirect response to Bologna chief executive Claudio Fenucci, who last week spoke of "character problems" and "restlessness at the training camp".





"For those who know me, in Bologna they know what the truth is and I would rather not comment on the words about me," the English forward said, cutting the matter short.





"The negotiations to come to Bergamo were quite long, but we got what we wanted. I knew that Sarri would be important for my development: we can do great things in Bergamo, I think I can help the team with my qualities," he said.