The Rondo: USMNT friendlies, Champions League intrigue, what's up with Weston McKennie?

GOAL US discuss USMNT's historic Champions League presence, McKennie's future, and friendly slate

The international break is done. Mauricio Pochettino is now, finally, officially, definitively the USMNT manager. The Champions League is here. Soccer has returned, again.

And there's quite a bit to unpack. A strong American contingent played in Europe's marquee competition on Tuesday - to admittedly mixed results. Weston McKennie may have done a job for Juventus in the Champions League, but his regular inclusion for the Italian giants remains in doubt. And who can actually win this thing (outside, of course, Real Madrid)?

It's also worth looking forward for the USMNT. Pochettino may be managing this team now, but there remain questions as to how exactly he can test them ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Throw in the Premier League, another mad weekend of MLS, and the chaos has returned. Our GOAL US writers break it all down in the latest edition of... The Rondo.