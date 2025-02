This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ronald Araujo's future at Barcelona in doubt with €65m release clause coming into effect in summer transfer window Transfers R. Araujo Barcelona LaLiga Ronald Araujo's future at Barcelona appears uncertain, as he has fallen out of favour with Hansi Flick. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Araujo recently renewed his contract

Hasn't cracked Hansi Flick's XI

Future appearing away from Barcelona Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga BAR RSO Match preview