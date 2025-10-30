Romelu Lukaku heading back to Italy as Antonio Conte prepares to welcome Napoli striker back into Champions League squad after brutal injury

Lukaku is finally on his way back to Italy. The Napoli forward suffered one of the most serious injuries of his career during a preseason friendly against Olympiacos in August. After a strong start that day, the Belgian collapsed clutching his left thigh, a moment later confirmed as a high-grade tear of the rectus femoris muscle, with partial tendon damage.

Initial scans estimated a 100-day recovery period, ruling him out of the start of the Serie A season and Belgium’s World Cup qualifiers. Lukaku chose not to undergo surgery, instead committing to a conservative rehabilitation plan in Belgium, working under close supervision from both Belgian specialists and Napoli’s medical team.

His program focused first on physiotherapy and gym conditioning, before progressing to controlled on-field work which is essentially a restart of preseason training. Calciomercatofurther confirm that Lukaku is set for his final assessment in Naples, marking day 77 of his recovery. Although optimism is high, there’s still some time to go before a permanent return is confirmed.