Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to DAZN after the defeat in Como, focusing in particular on Wesley’s sending-off.
Translated by
Rome, Gasperini: "A red card for Wesley? Football is heading in the wrong direction with all this diving; Como are looking to create these situations"
WESLEY'S SENDING-OFF
"I’ve said before that there’s no point commenting on this trend in football regarding diving. Como seem to thrive on these kinds of situations. Unfortunately, this was a significant incident, just like the one that led to the draw. Como are good at breaking through our defence; we’ve always defended well, but we weren’t up to the task here. There was Malen’s incident at 1-1, which could have put us back in the lead. There have been too many glaring incidents for them to go unnoticed."
ON MALEN AND THE CHALLENGES
"If he always has such clear-cut situations, it means the team is working well. The team played their game; in the first half we tracked back well to deal with their goalkeeper’s long balls, and in the second half we did even better, though Como then brought on some key players. The real difficulty only came after we gained a numerical advantage."
On Malen’s future at the press conference: “Ask the club about that, perhaps in May or June. It’s up to them, but Roma have an option to buy. We’ll see when they exercise it.”
THE TEAM AND THEIR NEXT MATCH
"They're an extraordinary bunch of lads, very young, and we need to do our best to get some players back to full fitness after their niggles. At the moment, we're also dealing with suspensions, which are disrupting our rhythm. But we don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves."
SU CELIK
"He's got a problem with his calf; let's hope it's just the start of a cramp. He can play in several positions; I would have moved him into defence, and let's hope he recovers in time for Thursday."