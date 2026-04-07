AFP
Romanian football legend Mircea Lucescu dies aged 80
Passing of a national icon
As reported by the Associated Press and Romanian outlet Golazo.ro, the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital confirmed Lucescu’s death on Tuesday. The veteran manager had been receiving treatment since late March and suffered a heart attack on Friday. The hospital released a full statement honouring his legacy: "Today, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, around 20.30, the death of Mr MIRCEA LUCESCU was declared. Mr Mircea Lucescu was one of the most successful Romanian football coaches and players, the first to qualify the Romanian national team for a European Championship, in 1984. Entire generations of Romanians grew up with his image in their hearts, as a national symbol. May God rest him!"
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Record-breaking final campaign
Lucescu remained fiercely dedicated to his profession until his final days. Having returned to manage the Romanian national team in August 2024, he aimed to end a 28-year World Cup absence. At 80, he became the oldest manager to lead a country in a competitive fixture during their 1-0 play-off defeat to Turkey last month. He fell ill in the dressing room shortly after, forcing him to step down. In a poignant 2010 interview with Gazeta Sporturilor, he said: "To die on the pitch is the most beautiful thing that can happen to a coach. I would like to die on the field. It means you have lived everything in the middle of the fight."
Dominance across European clubs
During a managerial career that spanned over four decades, he collected 35 major honours, placing him third on the all-time list behind only Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola. Shakhtar Donetsk have eight Ukrainian league titles and a UEFA Cup from his legendary 12-year tenure. Furthermore, Dinamo Bucharest won domestic titles under his guidance, as did Rapid Bucharest, Galatasaray, Besiktas, Zenit and Dinamo Kyiv. He is uniquely recognised as the only manager to secure silverware with seven different clubs. His teams have consistently showcased an attractive, attacking philosophy, cementing his status as a brilliant tactician capable of adapting to diverse footballing cultures.
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A playing career of distinction
Before making his immense mark on the touchline, he enjoyed a stellar playing career primarily as a winger. Dinamo Bucharest have seven league titles featuring his contributions on the pitch. Internationally, he earned 64 caps for Romania and notably captained the side at the 1970 World Cup, where they faced iconic opponents such as England and Brazil. From his early playing days to his record-breaking managerial milestones, his unwavering passion for the game guarantees his legacy will endure for generations within Romania and beyond.