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Grafica Calciomercato In Tackle Chivu Gasperini 2.1Calciomercato/Getty
Emanuele Tramacere

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Roma v Inter, who have spent more? In two years, the overtake in the transfer market

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Inter
Transfers
Roma vs Inter
Serie A

Inter and Roma will go head to head on Saturday in a direct clash in the transfer market, but over the past two years, in the transfer market they have had slightly different strategies.

Excitement around Roma v Inter is building by the day. Saturday 19 September's heavyweight clash kicks off at 6pm at the Stadio Olimpico. It is not only the standout fixture of the fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season, but also a meeting between the two sides who look set to fight for the Scudetto through to the end of the year, and the two who have so far played the best and most entertaining football.

That is the product of the work both clubs have done in building the squads placed at the disposal of Cristian Chivu and Gian Piero Gasperini. Both arrived in the dugout a year ago. Both also hit the highest possible target in their first season: the Serie A title for the former, a return to the Champions League for the latter.

So are the two clubs' strategies really that different? La Gazzetta dello Sport analysed the last two transfer windows and, through the numbers, confirmed Roma's overtake in the budget used to raise the bar and chase down Inter themselves.

  • Opposite strategies, is that really the case?

    Since the two ownership groups arrived, the diktat has been the exact opposite.

    On one side, the Oaktree fund imposed a regime of "control and reduction" of costs on their executives, aiming to give the team economic stability and sustainability after very heavy balance-sheet losses.

    On the other, the Friedkin family have always said they want to spend without worrying about constraints, but significant economic problems built up under the Pallotta management have held them back, along with Uefa’s Financial Fair Play restrictions blocking investment.

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  • Gasperini’s calculations

    Gasperini also chose to buy into the Roma project because he was promised competitive transfer windows, so much so that this was exactly what caused the split with Massara, now Juventus sporting director. The first two signings alone cost almost €50 million combined: Wesley and El Aynaoui. Roma then moved for a string of loans, paid loans, and the permanent deals for Robinio Vaz for €20 million and Ziolkowski for €6.5 million. Among those loans was Malen, for a total of €86.5 million, which secured a return to the Champions League.

    With the money from Uefa’s top competition, Roma have managed to keep hold of their star players (they will be heavily fined for breaching Uefa limits), signed Malen permanently for €25 million and so far have added Castro for €35 million, Rodrigo Mora for €25 million (and many extra clauses for the end of the season), as well as Koulierakis, Molina, De Roon, Balerdi on loan and Ghilardi’s €8 million permanent signing.

    That leaves an overall total of €86.5 million + €124.5 million, which means €211 million spent on signings alone (calculated without bonuses and similar as of 17 September 2026)

  • Chivu’s reckoning

    When Chivu took charge of Inter, he inherited a squad that was still competitive. It had come close to the treble under Inzaghi, but ended up with nothing.

    The arrivals in his first season did not change the team, they completed it. Inter spent money, but only on young players with potential, investing €84 million in Luis Henrique (€24.5 million), Bonny (€23 million), Diouf (€20 million), Sucic (€15 million) and the late final loan signing of Akanji. Total: €84 million for the 2025/2026 season, which brought the Serie A title-Coppa Italia double.

    This season, Inter have again kept hold of their big players and turned to the Premier League market as they look to grow, especially in Europe. They have also made Akanji's move permanent for €15 million and signed Stankovic for €23 million. Spence arrived for €31 million and Curtis Jones for €30 million, with Stones joining on a free transfer and Provedel for €3 million as Martinez's understudy.

    Across two years, Inter have spent €84 million + €102 million. Total: €186 million.

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  • Roma move ahead in the chase

    The difference in what Cristian Chivu and Gian Piero Gasperini have been given to spend, based on signings alone, clearly favours Roma. They have been able to put €25 million more on the table than Inter, essentially Malen's buy-out clause, the real game changer for this club.

    Plainly, the squad inherited by the former Atalanta manager needed and still need greater reinforcements than the one taken over by the Romanian coach, but the chase, which began with the return to the Champions League, has officially started. Roma v Inter on the pitch will deliver the season's first verdict. Will the spending gap widen in the January transfer window, or will strategies change based on the standings?



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