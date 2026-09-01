Roma have been left without a left winger. The situation around Jamie Leweling, the top target to strengthen Gian Piero Gasperini's attack, changed quickly over the last few hours. After the player's initial reluctance, with his focus on staying at Stuttgart, the Giallorossi offered €30 million plus bonuses, a figure the Germans accepted, but they still could not get the deal done.





The flight is cancelled - It had looked all but done, with only a few hours left before the end of the transfer window, but the deal has now definitively collapsed: the flight plan bound for Ciampino, thought to be the one that would bring the Stuttgart wide man to the capital, has been cancelled.





The player says no - Stuttgart had accepted an offer of €30 million plus €4 million in bonuses last night. The clubs had the documents ready and an agreement with the agents was already in place, but the player's hesitation and the timing proved decisive. Leweling wants to stay at Stuttgart and is also said to have turned down an offer from Everton (a club also owned by the Friedkin family). The English club are said to have offered around €43 million, including bonuses.





No Gittens - According to Fabrizio Romano, Bynoe-Gittens was never available on loan for Chelsea. That move has also fallen through and he will not wear the Giallorossi shirt next season.



