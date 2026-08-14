Roma, stalemate over Rodrigo Mora. Farioli: "Much ado about nothing, we will use him"

The deal has not collapsed, but talks have hit a stalemate, and coach Francesco Farioli stepped in firmly today after days of rumours and speculation. At his press conference, he dismissed the negotiations with Roma as "noise" and repeated that he will use Rodrigo Mora when he sees fit.





"There is nothing new. The transfer market is always like this. I do not agree with the fact that the transfer market is open while we are playing, but it is absolutely normal and requires professionalism from all parties involved. The clubs who are negotiating, the players who are at the heart of what we do and we coaches must be sensitive to all issues. There has been a lot of clamour this week. We have been bombarded with news 24 hours a day with transfer rumours, but nothing concrete. Rodrigo Mora is a great professional, he is a Porto player, a great supporter of the club and we will use him when we deem it appropriate."