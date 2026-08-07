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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Roma, official: Kumbulla sold to Rayo Vallecano, the formula

AS Roma
Transfers
M. Kumbulla

The defender won the 2022 Conference League with Roma

On the Giallorossi club's official website, "AS Roma announce that they have reached an agreement with Rayo Vallecano for the transfer of Marash Kumbulla. The deal has been completed on a loan with an option to buy basis".

  • The statement continued: "The defender made 68 appearances for Roma, scoring 4 goals and also played a part in the Conference League triumph in 2022.


    Best of luck in the future, Marash!".

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