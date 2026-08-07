On the Giallorossi club's official website, "AS Roma announce that they have reached an agreement with Rayo Vallecano for the transfer of Marash Kumbulla. The deal has been completed on a loan with an option to buy basis".
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Roma, official: Kumbulla sold to Rayo Vallecano, the formula
The statement continued: "The defender made 68 appearances for Roma, scoring 4 goals and also played a part in the Conference League triumph in 2022.
Best of luck in the future, Marash!".
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