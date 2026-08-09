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Roma set to complete Nahuel Molina transfer as Argentine defender arrives for medical tests
Transfer details and financial package
The Giallorossi have successfully negotiated a comprehensive agreement with Atletico Madrid to bring the versatile full-back back to Serie A. After days of intensive discussions, the two clubs settled on a financial package worth a total of €17m.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, this deal is structured as a fixed fee of €13m, supplemented by an additional €4m in performance-related bonuses. Furthermore, the administrative side of the transfer has been simplified by the player's status. It has been confirmed that Molina will be registered as a EU citizen, as he has completed the practices for his Spanish passport.
This allows the capital club to preserve their limited non-EU registration slots for other potential targets later in the summer. The Argentine, who previously excelled in Italy during his stint with Udinese, returns to a league he knows well, having established himself as one of the most consistent performers in his position across Europe.
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Medical schedule and contract length
Following a period of post-World Cup leave, the player is now ready to commit his future to the Stadio Olimpico. The defender is expected to land in Rome in the late afternoon on Monday, August 10, to begin the final steps of his transfer.
Upon his arrival, the player will then undergo his medical with the club and sign his four-year contract until 2030. This lengthy deal highlights the long-term faith the Roma board has in the 26-year-old’s ability to anchor their defensive line for years to come.
The timing of the arrival was carefully managed to allow the player sufficient rest after his international exploits. Having been a key part of the Argentina squad that reached the final of the 2026 World Cup in North America, Molina was granted a late vacation in Ibiza to recover from a grueling season.
Integration into Gasperini's squad
Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini is keen to get his new signing onto the training pitch as soon as possible. Following a disappointing 3-0 friendly defeat against Brighton, the veteran coach expressed his eagerness to begin working with the Argentine international to address defensive frailties.
Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini confirmed as much when he told reporters after the 3-0 friendly defeat to Brighton that they would "see Molina from Tuesday," noting that this is when the new arrival should be ready to start training sessions with the first-team squad. His arrival marks the end of a long search for a specialized right-sided defender who can balance defensive solidity with offensive productivity.
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Roma's summer recruitment drive
The acquisition of the former Udinese star represents a significant step in Roma's summer overhaul. He becomes the fifth major arrival at the club during this window, following in the footsteps of previous signings Santiago Castro, Donyell Painting, Daniele Ghilardi and Konstantinos Koulierakis.
The club’s recruitment strategy has focused on adding proven quality and international experience to a squad aiming to compete on multiple fronts this season. By securing a player of Molina's pedigree, the Giallorossi have sent a clear signal to their Serie A rivals regarding their ambitions.
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