Roma-Inter, who have spent more? In two years, the overtake in the transfer market

Excitement around Roma-Inter is building by the day. Saturday 19 September's showdown, kicking off at 18:00 at the Stadio Olimpico, is not only the marquee fixture of the fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season, but also a meeting between the two sides who look set to fight for the Scudetto through to the end of the year, and the two who have so far played the best and most entertaining football.

That has come from the work both clubs have done on building the squads put at the disposal of Cristian Chivu and Gian Piero Gasperini. Both arrived in the dugout a year ago and both, in their first season, hit the maximum possible targets: the Serie A title for the former, a return to the Champions League for the latter.

So are the two clubs' strategies really that different? Gazzetta dello Sport looked at the last two transfer windows and laid out, in the numbers, Roma's overtake in the budget used to raise the bar and hunt down Inter.