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Emanuele Tramacere

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Roma-Inter, who have spent more? In two years, the overtake in the transfer market

Roma
Inter
Transfers
Roma vs Inter
Serie A

Inter and Roma will face each other on Saturday in the head-to-head clash on the transfer market, but over the last two years, in the transfer market they have had slightly different strategies.

Excitement around Roma-Inter is building by the day. Saturday 19 September's showdown, kicking off at 18:00 at the Stadio Olimpico, is not only the marquee fixture of the fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season, but also a meeting between the two sides who look set to fight for the Scudetto through to the end of the year, and the two who have so far played the best and most entertaining football.

That has come from the work both clubs have done on building the squads put at the disposal of Cristian Chivu and Gian Piero Gasperini. Both arrived in the dugout a year ago and both, in their first season, hit the maximum possible targets: the Serie A title for the former, a return to the Champions League for the latter.

So are the two clubs' strategies really that different? Gazzetta dello Sport looked at the last two transfer windows and laid out, in the numbers, Roma's overtake in the budget used to raise the bar and hunt down Inter.

  • Opposite strategies, is it really so?

    Since the two ownership groups arrived, the approach has been the complete opposite.

    Oaktree, for one, have imposed a policy of "control and reduction" on costs, instructing their executives to deliver economic stability and sustainability after the club posted extremely heavy losses in the accounts.

    The Friedkin family, by contrast, have always insisted they want to spend without any issue of constraints, but in reality the major financial problems built up under the Pallotta management have held them back, with UEFA's Financial Fair Play restrictions blocking investment.

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  • Gasperini’s calculations

    Gasperini also bought into the Roma project because he was promised competitive transfer windows, so much so that this was exactly what caused the split with Massara, now Juventus sporting director. The first two signings alone cost almost a combined €50 million: Wesley and El Aynaoui. Then came a host of loans, paid loans and the arrivals of Robinio Vaz for €20 million and Ziolkowski for €6.5 million. Among those loans was Malen for a total of €86.5 million that led to a return to the Champions League.

    With the funds from Uefa's top competition, Roma have managed to keep hold of their stars (they will be heavily fined for breaching Uefa parameters). They also signed Malen permanently for €25 million and to date have added Castro for €35 million, Rodrigo Mora for €25 million (as well as many extra clauses for the end of the season), but also Koulierakis, Molina, De Roon, Balerdi on loan and Ghilardi's €8 million permanent signing.

    The overall total is €86.5 million + €124.5 million, which makes €211 million spent on signings alone (counted without bonuses and similar as of 17 September 2026)

  • Chivu’s calculations

    When Chivu took over at Inter, he inherited a squad that was still competitive. It had come close to the treble under Inzaghi, but won nothing.

    The arrivals in his first season did not change the team, they completed it. Inter spent, but only on young players with potential, investing €84 million in Luis Henrique (€24.5 million), Bonny (€23 million), Diouf (€20 million), Sucic (€15 million) and the late loan move for Akanji. Total: €84 million for the 2025/2026 season, which delivered the Serie A title-Coppa Italia double.

    This season, aiming to grow again, especially in Europe, Inter kept hold of their leading players and turned to a Premier League-driven transfer strategy. They also made the deals for Akanji permanent for €15 million and Stankovic for €23 million. Spence then arrived for €31 million and Curtis Jones for €30 million, along with Stones on a free transfer and Provedel for €3 million as Martinez's understudy.

    Across two years, Inter have spent €84 million + €102 million. Total: €186 million.

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  • Roma overtake in the chase

    The difference in what has been made available, taking purchases alone, for Cristian Chivu and Gian Piero Gasperini clearly favours Roma, who have been able to put €25 million more on the table than Inter, essentially the fee needed to make Malen's move permanent, the real game changer for this club.

    The squad inherited by the former Atalanta manager obviously needed, and still needs, more reinforcements than the one taken over by the Romanian coach, but the chase that began with the return to the Champions League has now officially started. Roma v Inter, on the pitch, will deliver the first verdict of the season. In January, will the spending gap widen in the transfer market, or will strategies change according to the table?



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Roma
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