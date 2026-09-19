Roma-Inter 2-0 LIVE: Kone again! Lautaro and Bisseck squander the equaliser. Bastoni hits the post

36' GOAL - Dybala swings in a cross from the right and finds Mancini and Kone unmarked in the box. The defender gets a touch and brings it under control for the midfielder, who finishes one-on-one with Martinez. The linesman flags, but VAR awards the goal. Massa's announcement: "Following a review, Roma's number 17 was in a regular position, goal awarded".





33' POST - Inter work it well down the left through Jones who, with a backheel, releases Bastoni's run. One-on-one with Svilar but from a tight angle on the edge of the six-yard box, the defender gets his shot away and it comes back off the outside of the post before going out.





29' CHANCE - Another glaring Inter miss. Dimarco's low cross finds Lautaro Martinez completely alone at the far post. He slides in with an open goal and sends the ball over.





26' CHANCE - Bisseck makes a glaring mistake, wins a challenge with Soulé and surges forward all alone into the Roma box. One-on-one with Svilar, though, the German centre-back is denied and it stays 0-0.





24' CHANCE - Dybala slides a through ball in for Malen, who gets away from his marker with his first touch and then unleashes a powerful shot. Ball over the bar.





20' - Dybala tries a powerful left-footed effort from distance. The ball whistles past Josep Martinez's left-hand post and goes wide by a metre.





13' CHANCE - Roma break again through Soulé, who reaches the byline on the left and crosses into the middle where Dimarco gets his intervention all wrong and effectively lays one on for Dybala. His left-footed volley goes just over.





6' GOAL - Inter fail to play out and leave themselves exposed. Dybala switches play from right to left and picks out Molina who, unmarked, controls and pulls it back for Manu Kone. He takes a touch in the box and shoots past Martinez.





3' - Balerdi tries to step in front of Thuram and ends up on the ground claiming an elbow. Massa gives the foul but no card.





0' Kick-off at 18:00 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.





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