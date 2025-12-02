Roma giving up on Joshua Zirkzee?! Serie A giants eye Mathys Tel swoop as potential alternative to Man Utd forward

Zirkzee had endured an excruciating goal drought of nearly eight months, but he finally found the net in United’s Premier League win over Palace on Sunday afternoon. His strike was a well-taken equaliser, and it was not only his first since April, when he scored against Lyon in the Europa League, but also his first in England’s top flight in close to a year. It was a moment that not only eased personal pressure but also revived questions about his immediate future.

Speaking to TNT Sport after the match, the 23-year-old could barely hide his relief.

"A great feeling, you know, it’s always a good feeling to score but most importantly it got us back into the game." he said. "It was all about the three points today, just very happy that we got them, very important. When asked about the pressure of going without a goal while playing for United he said: “It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world and you have to perform, so if you don’t score for a long time then it can get to you. But I’m surrounded by great players, great people and we help each other every day and they made it quite easy for me. Today is just a reward I think for patience, hard work and trying to be consistent and I’m just thankful to the manager as well, staff, everyone. A good environment."