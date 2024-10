This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images/Goal Explained: Why Rodrygo and Thibaut Courtois were left out of Real Madrid squad for Clasico clash with Barcelona as Andriy Lunin gets the nod to start in goal by Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid T. Courtois Real Madrid vs Barcelona Barcelona LaLiga Rodrygo A. Lunin Carlo Ancelotti had to leave out Rodrygo and Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid's El Clasico squad as Andriy Lunin was handed a start. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ancelotti struggling with injuries

Rodrygo & Courtois out with knocks

Lunin brought back to the fold Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below