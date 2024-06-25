Rodrygo BrazilGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Very bitter taste' - Rodrygo sends message to Brazil fans after disappointing Copa America opener against Costa Rica

RodrygoBrazilCosta RicaCopa America

Rodrygo sent a message to Brazil fans after their disappointing draw against Costa Rica in their Copa America opener.

  • Brazil held to a 0-0 draw by Costa Rica
  • Rodrygo looked unimpressive
  • Vowed to evolve and improve from the next match
