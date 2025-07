This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Is Rodri the solution for Real Madrid? Toni Kroos urges La Liga giants to fill 'fundamental' position after claiming they need to replace him Real Madrid Manchester City Rodri T. Kroos LaLiga Premier League Toni Kroos has backed Rodri as his ideal midfield successor at Real Madrid, highlighting how Manchester City suffered during his injury absence. Kroos calls Rodri “fundamental” in modern football

Cites City’s struggles during the Spaniard’s injury spell

Madrid watching closely with future move in mind Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below