Rodri's anticipated arrival into Barcelona's sporting project is already beginning to make its impact felt.

Hansi Flick gains a top-class reinforcement to his ranks, no question. Yet this signing, unexpected by any measure, will force some necessary adjustments to the initial plan.

Sport newspaper reported: "Sporting director Deco will be forced to continue using his magic formula to reconcile the wishes of the various parties, which means more sales to generate new revenue."

Rodri could arrive over the weekend, adding to the overcrowding in Barcelona's midfield.

The Catalan squad must therefore be trimmed. Expect plenty of departures, more than anticipated, whether on loan or on a permanent basis.