This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL VIDEO: That's a knockout! Robert Lewandowski shows off his playacting skills in Barcelona training after taking 'punch' from team-mate Wojciech Szczesny R. Lewandowski W. Szczesny Barcelona LaLiga Robert Lewadowski showed off his playacting skills in Barcelona training as took a 'punch' from Wojciech Szczesny. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Lewandowski showed off playacting skills in training

Gut 'punched' by Szczesny

Barca face Athletic Club on Sunday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga ATH BAR Match preview