This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL ‘Football is brutal’ - Robert Lewandowski tips Lamine Yamal to win Ballon d’Or but sends out strong warning to Barcelona wonderkid L. Yamal Barcelona Real Madrid Super Cup LaLiga R. Lewandowski Robert Lewandowski has backed Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d’Or but warned him that "football is brutal". Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yamal continues to shine for Barcelona

Has seven goals and 11 assists in 22 games

Lewandowski tipped him as a future Ballon d'Or winner Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱