The real Robert Lewandowski is back! Reborn Barcelona striker putting up Lionel Messi-esque numbers after reunion with ex-Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick

The Poland striker is in his best form since moving to Catalunya ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with his former club

Robert Lewandowski has scored 12 times during the opening 10 rounds of La Liga's new season. The last player to achieve that feat? The GOAT, Lionel Messi, in 2019-20. Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has been full of praise for Lewandowski's stunning start to the season - but he's not been surprised by it.

"This is the Robert I know," the former Bayern Munich coach said. "I never knew another." It's a fair point, of course. Lewandowski broke the Bundesliga single-season goals record during his time playing under Flick at the Allianz Arena. So, he's well used to seeing the striker scoring freely.

But while Flick has never known another Lewandowski, Barca have. Last season, in fact, time appeared to be catching up with the veteran striker. Flick's appointment as manager, though, has resulted in the return of the real Robert Lewandowski...