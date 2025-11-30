Former Premier League star Robbie Savage sparks melee after celebrating Forest Green's dramatic win over Southend

Southend United broke the deadlock in the 68th minute at Forest Green's home in the 68th minute when Slasi Spasov found the back of the net. The hosts, however, came back in the match 10 minutes later as Harry Whitwell scored the equaliser. Two minutes later, Kyle McAllister scored the all-important second goal for his side as Forest Green clinched the clash 2-1. This was only their second win against an opposition that is among the top seven in the league.

After McAllister's winner, Savage could not control his emotions as he celebrated, which angered Southend's players, staff and their travelling fans.