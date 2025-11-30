Getty Images Sport
Former Premier League star Robbie Savage sparks melee after celebrating Forest Green's dramatic win over Southend
Savage's wild celebrations sparked melee
Southend United broke the deadlock in the 68th minute at Forest Green's home in the 68th minute when Slasi Spasov found the back of the net. The hosts, however, came back in the match 10 minutes later as Harry Whitwell scored the equaliser. Two minutes later, Kyle McAllister scored the all-important second goal for his side as Forest Green clinched the clash 2-1. This was only their second win against an opposition that is among the top seven in the league.
After McAllister's winner, Savage could not control his emotions as he celebrated, which angered Southend's players, staff and their travelling fans.
Savage unapologetic after celebrations
While Savaged was criticism for his behaviour on the pitch, the manager later told reporters: "That meant a little bit more after last year’s play-off semi final, they took the lead undeservedly."
In the National League playoff semi final last season, Southend had beaten Forest Green 4-2 in penalties to progress to the final after holding them to a 2-2 draw in regular time.
Savage left his own club to manager Forest Green
The former Leicester City and Derby County midfielder, and Manchester United youth product, became a board member at Macclesfield, the phoenix club of Macclesfield Town, in 2020 following the new club's founding. In June last year, the 50-year-old took over as head coach and led his side to the Northern Premier League title, their third promotion in four years, in what may have been his final act in the dugout.
In June, Savage had penned a new two-year contract at Macclesfield but later joined Forest Green on a permanent transfer last summer.
Forest Green eye promotion under Savage
Forest Green, who moved up to the fourth position in the National League table with the win, are now just one point behind league leaders Rochdale. Savage will now hope that his team continues the fine run of form and beat Solihull Moors next on Saturday at home to keep the pressure on the league leaders.
