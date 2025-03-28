Leyton Orient takeoverGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

New rivals to Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & Tom Brady? Wrexham & Birmingham's League One foes Leyton Orient close to £18m takeover with plans to start American football franchise in London

WrexhamBirminghamLeyton OrientLeague One

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Tom Brady may soon have added competition, with Leyton Orient's takeover plan including an American football team.

  • Hollywood co-owners in North Wales
  • NFL legend involved with the Blues
  • Orient drawing up ambitious project
