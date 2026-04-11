Richarlison reveals multiple failed PSG transfers and desire to play with Neymar during Kylian Mbappe exit sagas

Richarlison has lifted the lid on the behind-the-scenes drama that almost saw him swap the Premier League for Ligue 1. The 28-year-old, who joined Tottenham from Everton in the summer of 2022 for a fee in the region of £50m, explained that his potential move to the French capital was directly linked to the long-running transfer sagas involving Mbappe and his eventual departure to Real Madrid.

Speaking to France Football about how close he came to the move, Richarlison said: “I have had contact with PSG on several occasions. Every time Mbappe was about to leave, the directors approached me. Once, my agent even went to discuss things in the offices in Paris.”