Richard Ledezma, Brian Gutiérrez, Armando González headline Mexico’s national team roster to face Iceland

Among the call-ups are Mexican-Americans Brian Gutiérrez, a former Chicago Fire player now with Chivas, who decided to represent Mexico in hopes of earning a spot on the final roster for the 2026 World Cup, and Richard Ledezma, who had previously played for the USMNT but recently chose to represent Mexico. Efraín Álvarez, also of Chivas and formerly of LA Galaxy, was also included by Javier Aguirre.