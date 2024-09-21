Riccardo-Calafiori(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'It's time to play' - Riccardo Calafiori sends message to Mikel Arteta over his playing time with Arsenal star yet to start since £42m Bologna move

R. CalafioriArsenalManchester City vs ArsenalManchester CityPremier LeagueM. Arteta

Riccardo Calafiori sent a clear message to Mikel Arteta over his playing time with Arsenal as the £42 million ($56m) star has yet to get a start.

  • Calafiori was signed from Bologna in the summer
  • Got injured during the international break vs France
  • Having recovered, the defender wants to start matches
