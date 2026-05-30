Revealed: Key reason why Liverpool & PSG are set to be leading contenders to land Yan Diomande ahead of Man Utd & Bayern

Liverpool have moved to the front of the queue for Leipzig prospect Diomande as the race for the teenager's signature intensifies. The Reds are looking for a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, and their vision for the player's development appears to match his own ambitions.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Diomande has a strong preference to play on the right flank. That stance has become a key factor in the transfer battle, with Liverpool and PSG presenting projects that closely align with the Ivorian's desired role.

Man Utd and Bayern Munich remain interested, but both clubs are reportedly considering Diomande primarily as a left-sided option. That approach has helped Liverpool and PSG establish themselves as the leading contenders.