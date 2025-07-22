Revealed: Why Harry Maguire will miss Man Utd's pre-season tour as Red Devils head to U.S. for Premier League Summer Series
Manchester United have flown to the United States to begin their Premier League Summer Series campaign, but one notable name is missing from the travelling squad, Harry Maguire. The England international has not joined his teammates on the flight to Chicago due to a "personal matter", per multiple reports.
- Man Utd leave for the United States
- Maguire has not travelled with squad
- Might join team later during tour