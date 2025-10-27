Revealed: Why Bayern Munich think Harry Kane's wife Kate will be 'trump card' when it comes to striker's future amid talk of Premier League return

However, the same report claims that Bayern are relaxed over the situation because Kane’s wife, Kate, is settled in Germany. The pair, who married in 2019 and have two sons and two daughters together, are believed to have more privacy in Munich compared to England.

Opening up about how quickly he and his family settled in Munich, Kane said earlier this year: “The way the people welcomed us was extraordinary. It touched us deeply as a family - not just me, but all of us. The children go to school and love it. My wife feels very comfortable too. We truly enjoy every second.”

And in a post on Instagram following her husband’s debut season at Bayern, in which he scored 44 goals in 45 games, Kate wrote in May 2024: “Loved taking the kids on to the pitch yesterday. They loved it! The fans cheering all their goals also made it special and the way we’ve been welcomed into the club and the city has made a big difference.”