Revealed: When Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso will decide his future as sacked Real Madrid boss plots Premier League return

Alonso saw his stock soar when overseeing Bundesliga title glory at Bayer Leverkusen, with the 2023-24 campaign being completed without suffering a defeat in the German top flight. He was not expected to hang around long on the back of that triumph.

The World Cup-winning ex-Spain international was given the opportunity to head back to his homeland during the summer of 2025. He jumped at the chance to rekindle his working relationship with Real Madrid - having previously taken in 236 appearances for Los Blancos as a player.

However, that adventure did not play out as planned, with Alonso said to have clashed with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham before being unceremoniously ushered through the exits. He is now out of work and waiting on enticing offers.