This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Revealed: What Carlo Ancelotti must do to avoid Real Madrid sack with Xabi Alonso waiting in wings as replacement C. Ancelotti Real Madrid X. Alonso LaLiga Carlo Ancelotti has been tasked with winning more silverware if he is to remain in the Real Madrid job beyond this summer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ancelotti set lofty expectations

Madrid eyeing Alonso appointment

Madrid take on Man City in Champions League Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Champions League RMA MCI Match preview