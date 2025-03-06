This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Revealed: Vinicius Junior contract request that could see Real Madrid star turn down new deal with La Liga champions in favour of move to Saudi Arabia Vinicius Junior Real Madrid LaLiga Saudi Pro League K. Mbappe Vinicius Jr. could reportedly put in a contract request that could see him turn down a new deal with Real Madrid in favour of a move to Saudi Arabia. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Vinicius in negotiations with Madrid & Saudi Arabia

Brazilian has spoken in favour of an extension

Deal could still fall through due to a demand Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga RMA RAY Match preview