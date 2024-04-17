Steph Houghton Man City Women 2023-24Getty
Ameé Ruszkai

Revealed: How Steph Houghton scouted future Lionesses star and convinced Man City to sign 'dominant' young talent

EnglandManchester City WomenWSLStephanie HoughtonWomen's football

Steph Houghton might want to consider a scouting career after it emerged that she recommended Man City sign one of England's brightest young stars.

  • Houghton set to retire at end of season
  • But influence on England & Man City not over yet
  • Revealed that she spotted current Lionesses star

