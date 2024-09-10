This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Revealed: Real Madrid surprised that Kylian Mbappe is 'totally different' to Cristiano Ronaldo after 'non-idyllic' start to life at Santiago Bernabeu K. Mbappe C. Ronaldo Real Madrid LaLiga Al Nassr FC Real Madrid have reportedly been left pleasantly surprised that new ‘Galactico’ Kylian Mbappe is “totally different” to club legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below World Cup winner acquired as free agent

Still finding his feet in new surroundings

Is a different kind of character to CR7 Article continues below