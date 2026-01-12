Revealed: Real Madrid's stance on Xabi Alonso's future as manager after Supercopa Clasico defeat deepens ex-midfielder's problems

Real have now suffered defeat in five of their last six meetings with Barca, and that is not a record that sits well with president Florentino Perez and the club’s board. They have seen Alonso struggle to generate consistency this season.

He endured a run of two wins in eight between November 4 and December 10, leading to initial talk of a change in the dugout arising. That is back following another reversal against Barca, but it is claimed that Real are prepared to be patient before wielding any axe.

Jose Feliz Diaz reports for AS: “Despite the defeat against Barcelona, the manager’s job is not in danger. It’s a time for analysis and finding solutions to the team’s problems.”

He added: “The Super Cup and Real Madrid’s performance in it keep Xabi Alonso’s job alive. At the club, defeats don’t strengthen the team. Never, but the one in Jeddah against Flick’s Barcelona gives the former Bayer Leverkusen coach a chance to remain at the helm.

“There was no ultimatum, because, as we’ve been saying for several weeks, it’s all about the feeling, and as such, Real Madrid’s performance in the final of the first title of the season opens the door to improved performance, rather than directly pointing the finger at the coach.”

