FBL-EUR-SUPER-UEFA-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-STADIUMAFP
Tom Ritchie

Revealed: How a Man City legal victory against the Premier League would cost top-flight rivals £5m each as clubs await verdict on FFP case

Manchester CityPremier LeagueFinance

Manchester City's protracted legal battle with the Premier League could cost their top flight rivals £5m apiece if the club are found not guilty.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • City face 130 allegations of breaking financial rules
  • Both PL & Cityzens' legal bills expected to top £100m
  • Premier League's costs split between the 19 other clubs
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match