Emma Hayes USWNT badgeGetty Images
Chris Burton

Revealed: How Emma Hayes convinced Lindsey Horan that she is ‘perfect’ to lead USWNT into an exciting new era

USAEmma HayesLindsey HoranWomen's footballChelsea FC WomenSummer Olympics

Lindsey Horan has explained how Emma Hayes convinced her that she is “perfect person” to lead the USWNT into an exciting new era.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Changes on back of disappointing World Cup
  • Silverware secured under interim coach
  • Olympic gold is first target for new boss

Editors' Picks